Joc Pederson News: Batting fifth in return

The Rangers reinstated Pederson (hand) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at designated hitter and will bat fifth for the Rangers in their series finale with Atlanta.

Texas optioned outfielder/infielder Michael Helman to Triple-A Round Rock to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Pederson, who is back in the big leagues for the first time since late May after missing two months while recovering from a fractured right hand. Though he made one of his two starts during his rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco at first base, Pederson is expected to primarily be used as a DH now that he's back with the Rangers. Prior to being deactivated, Pederson had gotten off to a slow start to his first season with the Rangers, slashing just .131/.269/.238 over 145 plate appearances. On a positive note, Pederson had been striking out at a career-low rate (19.3 percent).