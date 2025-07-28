Joc Pederson News: Hitless in return

Pederson started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 8-1 win over Atlanta.

Pederson rejoined the Rangers on Sunday following a two-month stay on the injured list with a broken hand. He returns at a time when Texas, winners of six consecutive games, is playing its best ball of the season. Pederson is expected to resume a role as the DH against right-handers but could also see time at first base.