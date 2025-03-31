Joe Jimenez Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Atlanta transferred Jimenez (knee) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Jimenez is expected to be sidelined until the second half of the season while he remains on the mend from November surgery on his left knee, so his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return. The transaction will free up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Stuart Fairchild, whom Atlanta acquired from Cincinnati on Monday.