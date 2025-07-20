Joe Ryan News: Fans 11, matches season-high

Ryan (10-4) took home the win in Sunday's victory over Colorado, allowing one run on five hits while striking out 11 over seven innings.

Ryan continues to build on what's shaping up to be the best season of his career, tossing seven innings for the fifth time this year. The right-hander missed bats consistently, tying his season-high with 11 strikeouts, and limited damage with his lone blemish coming via a solo homer to Mickey Moniak in the third inning. Ryan has been lights-out over his last five outings, sporting a 1.45 ERA with a sharp 36:3 K:BB across 31 innings. Now sitting at a 2.63 ERA and 0.90 WHIP on the season, the 29-year-old will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Nationals.