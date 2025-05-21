Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John King headshot

John King News: Relegated to low-leverage role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

King has been scored upon in seven of 16 appearances this season out of the Cardinals' bullpen.

King was a trusted reliever for manager Oliver Marmol the previous two seasons, collecting a 2.75 ERA across 75 appearances. The sinker baller is still inducing grounders at an elite 64.3 percent rate, but an ugly 4.91 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB over 14.2 frames has reduced the southpaw to low-leverage appearances in 2025, as King's lone hold this season came back on Opening Day.

John King
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now