John King News: Relegated to low-leverage role

King has been scored upon in seven of 16 appearances this season out of the Cardinals' bullpen.

King was a trusted reliever for manager Oliver Marmol the previous two seasons, collecting a 2.75 ERA across 75 appearances. The sinker baller is still inducing grounders at an elite 64.3 percent rate, but an ugly 4.91 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB over 14.2 frames has reduced the southpaw to low-leverage appearances in 2025, as King's lone hold this season came back on Opening Day.