The Rangers deactivated Gray on Aug. 17 due to right shoulder nerve irritation, though the team had underlying concern that the 33-year-old would be lost for the season since the symptoms he was experiencing were consistent with thoracic outlet syndrome, which could necessitate surgery. Gray was scheduled to visit a vascular specialist in Dallas last week, and assuming the doctor's evaluation of the right-hander's condition aligns with the early assessment by the Rangers' medical team, Gray could be cleared to address his shoulder issue with treatments such as Botox injections, which would numb the nerve and enable him to return after missing close to the minimum 15 days. Prior to his recent placement on the IL, Gray had spent the first four months on the shelf while recovering from a fractured wrist. He rejoined the Rangers in late July as a reliever and had struggled to a 7.71 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 14 innings over six appearances before the shoulder problem cropped up.