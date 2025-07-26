Jonathan India News: Clubs walk-off homer

India went 1-for-5 with a three-run, walk-off home run in a 5-3 extra-inning win over the Guardians in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

India connected for a three-run blast off Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning of the day game. In the nightcap, India went a modest 1-for-4. He's hit safely in nine of his last 14 games, going 13-for-55 (.236) in that span, though he remains the Royals' main leadoff hitter. Overall, the second baseman has a .242/.322/.344 slash line with five homers, 30 RBI, 44 runs scored and no stolen bases through 97 contests this season.