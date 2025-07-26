Jonathan India News: Clubs walk-off homer
India went 1-for-5 with a three-run, walk-off home run in a 5-3 extra-inning win over the Guardians in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
India connected for a three-run blast off Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning of the day game. In the nightcap, India went a modest 1-for-4. He's hit safely in nine of his last 14 games, going 13-for-55 (.236) in that span, though he remains the Royals' main leadoff hitter. Overall, the second baseman has a .242/.322/.344 slash line with five homers, 30 RBI, 44 runs scored and no stolen bases through 97 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now