Jose Altuve News: Logs three hits in loss

Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double, one walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

The Astros put together a 12-hit attack, but Altuve's double was the only extra-base hit of the bunch. This was his eighth multi-hit effort across 14 games in July, and the veteran is batting .381 (21-for-55) with 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBI this month. That hot stretch has him up to a .279/.337/.464 slash line with 17 home runs, 53 RBI, 52 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases through 95 contests this season. Altuve continues to pick up time in left field while Brice Matthews gets a look at second base during his first major-league stint, though Matthews has gone just 1-for-12 over his first four games.