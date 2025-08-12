Tuesday marked Berrios' first scoreless start since June 27 in Boston, and the two hits allowed matched a season low. However, the four walks fell one short of tying a season high, and the right-hander has surpassed five strikeouts on just one occasion over his last eight outings. Berrios has a weak 4.95 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB across these last eight appearances (40 innings) since the start of July, though he'll try to build on Tuesday's positive showing this weekend at home versus the Rangers.