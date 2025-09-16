All the damage against Berrios came in the third inning when Brandon Lowe ripped a three-run homer. It was Berrios' first start this season in which he did not record a strikeout, and he generated only two whiffs on 78 pitches. He hasn't earned a win since Aug. 12 and has just one quality start over his last eight appearances. During that span, Berrios has produced a 4.86 ERA, raising his season mark to 4.06 alongside a 135:54 K:BB through 164 frames. He's projected for a home matchup with the Red Sox next week.