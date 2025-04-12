Jose Ferrer News: Secures third hold

Ferrer gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Friday to record his third hold of the season in a 7-4 win over the Marlins.

The 25-year-old southpaw has been one of the National's primary setup men to begin the season, and Ferrer is already halfway to the career-high six holds he pocketed in 2024. While his 5.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP through 6.2 innings aren't impressive, Ferrer's 8:2 K:BB might offer a better glimpse of how effective he's been. He's also been the victim of some bad luck in the early going with a .429 BABIP and 63.5 LOB%, both of which have plenty of room for regression to friendlier rates.