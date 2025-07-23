Jose Iglesias News: Sitting after four straight starts
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Iglesias had picked up starts in each of the last four games -- two against right-handed pitchers and two against lefties -- but he'll hit the bench Wednesday as the Padres open up the keystone for Tyler Wade. Though he seems to have temporarily secured a near-everyday role in the San Diego infield, Iglesias will likely be the odd man out of the regular lineup if the Padres acquire Atlanta designated hitter Marcell Ozuna -- or another position player, for that matter -- prior to the July 31 deadline. Talks between San Diego and Atlanta are reportedly intensifying, according to Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com.
