Jose Quintana News: Allows two homers in loss

Quintana (7-4) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Four of the five runs Quintana allowed came via the long ball, and he managed just three whiffs while throwing 58 of 99 pitches for strikes. Still, the veteran southpaw has now held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 15 starts this season. He'll take a 3.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 55:33 K:BB across 82.1 innings into a road matchup with the Nationals next weekend.