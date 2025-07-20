Jose Soriano News: Goes seven strong in win

Soriano (7-7) earned the win against the Phillies on Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Soriano was staked to an early lead and mostly cruised, allowing just one extra-base hit while throwing 60 of 93 pitches for strikes and generating nine whiffs. It was a solid rebound for the 26-year-old after he surrendered 10 runs (six earned) over his final two starts before the All-Star break. He's now completed seven frames seven times this season and will carry a 3.83 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 103:57 K:BB across 120 innings into a home matchup with the Mariners next weekend.