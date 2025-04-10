Fantasy Baseball
Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Sharp in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Soriano (2-1) earned the win Thursday over the Rays, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 7.2 innings. He struck out four.

Soriano was efficient Thursday, working into the eighth inning on just 93 pitches. He'd also get more than enough run support as the Angels cruised to an 11-1 victory. Soriano's gotten off to a nice start this season, pitching to a 2.70 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through his first three starts (20 innings). The right-hander is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Rangers in his next outing.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
