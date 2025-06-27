This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 27: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 2-2 (-0.70 units) (parlays will not count for or against record, but will for units)

Season 75-80-1 (-9.36 units)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Thursday, be sure to check out these key betting numbers.

We've seen some insane heat this week, so pay attention to the temperatures and humidity while looking at totals.

Road Favorites - Giants -165 at White Sox, Mets -160 at Pirates, Dodgers -155 at Royals

Home Favorites (Largest) - Yankees -215 vs Athletics, Brewers -195 vs Rockies

Totals - Royals/Dodgers, Braves/Phillies, Reds/Padres (9.5)

Mariners/Rangers 7.5

MLB Line Movement

Rays -16, Dodgers -16, Marlins -15

Bullpen Rankings (updated 6/24/25; xFIP, K/9, BB/9, HR/9 Last 30 Days)

Top 10 (Orioles, Rays, Braves, Padres, Rangers, Astros, Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals, Red Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Nationals, Phillies, Rockies, Athletics, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Angels, Yankees, Reds). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on the F5 inning lines.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this season using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Insights

The Rays are the hottest team in baseball along with the Houston Astros over the last 20 to 30 games, and we get them at a pretty good price on the road against the Orioles. Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot is a pitcher I usually like to target, but I always seem to be on the wrong side. He is coming off one of his strongest starts of the year against the Orioles on June 16. Pepiot went eight innings with 11 strikeouts, one walk, one earned run, and four hits. He has been a top-15 pitcher in baseball over the last six weeks.

Orioles RHP Tomoyuki Sugano has not pitched well over his last seven starts with a 4.58 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 5.8 K/9, and 1.7 HR/9. His home splits are even worse, especially on home runs allowed.

The Rays have been the best offense in baseball over the last 30 days and should be a live bet on the OVER for their team total as well.

MLB Best Bets: Rays ML for 1 unit (BetRivers -125)

Check out BetRivers this MLB season and use the BetRivers bonus code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers Best Bets and Predictions

Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi's first start since coming off the injured list will probably be limited (75 pitches max is my guess), so taking Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert in this spot is attractive at this price. Gilbert is the best pitcher on the slate, and I always start at the top to see what options make sense.

Gilbert's last start has to be taken into context, as the conditions in Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs were not ideal for pitching. The wind was blowing out and the temperature was high, which resulted in a 14-6 score.

The Mariners offense ranks 5th, and the Rangers are just 25th over the last 14 days. (70 runs vs 41 runs). I will take the better pitcher and better offense at a great price.

MLB Best Bets: Mariners ML for 1 unit (BetMGM -105)

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels Best Bets and Predictions

It is a small sample size, but Angels RHP Jose Soriano has been the best pitcher in baseball since June 15th (3 starts). We always knew the stuff was elite, it was just a matter of when it would start putting it all together. I have to admit it is a bit scary to see the Angels as -160 home favorites, but this team is 7-3 in the past 10 games, and 12-8 across the previous 20 outings. The Nationals are sliding bad going 3-7 in the previous 10, and 4-16 in their last 20 contests.

Nationals RHP Jake Irvin, on the other hand, has really struggled over his last three road starts with a 7.04 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 6.5 K/9, and 2.3 HR/9.

MLB Best Bets: Angels -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM +135)

MLB Picks Today Recap