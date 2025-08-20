Though Lowe missed out on a third straight start Tuesday while managing a tight right oblique, he's demonstrated enough improvement in his recovery over the last couple of days for the Rays to feel confident he'll be ready to go Wednesday. Lowe had previously strained the same oblique Opening Day and missed nearly two months of action before returning to action May 15. Lowe has avoided any prolonged absences since then, but he's still been a disappointment this season with a .229\/.295\/.369 slash line to go with seven home runs, 12 stolen bases, 40 runs and 29 RBI across 309 plate appearances.