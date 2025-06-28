Josh Smith News: Collects two hits in loss

Smith started at first base and went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double and a two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Smith made a third consecutive start at first base with Jake Burger (oblique) unavailable on the 10-day injured list. All three starts have come against righties, which is the typical pattern for the lefty hitting Smith. June is shaping up to his best month, as he sports a .910 OPS with 10 extra-base hits and nine RBI over 19 gamest this month.