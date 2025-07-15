– Speaking of Laureano, he has clearly surpassed O'Neill in the Orioles' current outfield/DH hierarchy. Laureano was in the lineup for each of the team's final 15 games and 23 of their last 24 contests leading up to the All-Star break. He's put together a .318/.385/.529 slash line with three home runs, 18 RBI and two steals over the latter stretch. Laureano hasn't batted lower than fifth across his last 18 starts.

The goal with Lineup Lowdown is simple: we're looking for trends which could help identify players that might be undervalued or overvalued. Who is playing more/less? Who is moving up/down? We'll be doing a deep dive into one league each week as we navigate the lineup landscape.

Baltimore Orioles

– Tyler O'Neill returned from the 10-day injured list July 4 after missing nearly two months of action with a shoulder problem. He's already sat three times in nine contests since being activated, and O'Neill has batted higher than seventh just once in his six starts. O'Neill has split his time between right field (three starts) and designated hitter (three starts) and is only 3-for-22 at the dish over that span. While the playing time and certainly the production for O'Neill have been less than ideal, he should have everyday playing time locked in again if/when the Orioles trade Ryan O'Hearn, Cedric Mullins and/or Ramon Laureano.

– Speaking of Laureano, he has clearly surpassed O'Neill in the Orioles' current outfield/DH hierarchy. Laureano was in the lineup for each of the team's final 15 games and 23 of their last 24 contests leading up to the All-Star break. He's put together a .318/.385/.529 slash line with three home runs, 18 RBI and two steals over the latter stretch. Laureano hasn't batted lower than fifth across his last 18 starts.

Boston Red Sox

– The scorching-hot Ceddanne Rafaela was not only all the way up in the two hole for Saturday's game against the Rays, but he also started the game at second base. It's the first time this season that he started a contest anywhere other than center field and also the first time this season he batted higher than sixth. While he will still be the team's primary center fielder in the second half, Rafaela is expected to be mixed in at second base and also perhaps some at shortstop as manager Alex Cora juggles all of his options. Rafaela has been planted in the No. 9 spot in the lineup for most of 2025, including twice during the four-game set versus the Rays before the break. However, with a 1.004 OPS since June 1, he could earn more chances to bat higher in the order.

– Masataka Yoshida has occupied the DH spot in four of five games (all versus right-handers) since coming off the IL to make his season debut. He's been slotted in once apiece in the sixth, fifth, fourth and third spots in the lineup, notably batting third once and fourth once in the two games Alex Bregman started upon his return. Meanwhile, Marcelo Mayer has shifted over to second base, as expected, in Bregman's two starts.

New York Yankees

– The Yankees have elected to shift Jazz Chisholm back to second base, which is where he played for the first month of the season. Rather than move DJ LeMahieu to third base, they just cut him loose instead. That's opened up the hot corner for Oswald Peraza, who has started at third base in six of the team's last seven contests. Peraza has hit ninth in virtually all of his starts this season and continues to show little offensive aptitude at the big-league level with a lowly .456 OPS. The Yankees are a slam dunk to trade for a third baseman this month.

– The good news with Ben Rice is that he's reached the necessary 10 games played at catcher to earn in-season eligibility at the position in fantasy. The bad news is Rice hasn't been playing much lately, having started just two of the final seven games of the first half. Part of Rice's downward playing time trend is due to the emergence of Jasson Dominguez, who has started in the leadoff spot each of the last four times the Yankees faced a righty. Dominguez went into the break having slashed .359/.388/.547 with two home runs and four stolen bases over his last 16 tilts.

Tampa Bay Rays

– Ha-Seong Kim tweaked his calf in his Rays' debut July 4 and missed the next three games. He returned to start five of the next six contests, batting second against the lone lefty the Rays faced over that stretch and bouncing between the fifth and eighth slots against righties. Five of Kim's six starts have come at shortstop, but he also made one start at second base.

– Taylor Walls has maintained a regular role even after Kim returned. Unfortunately, it's been because Brandon Lowe (oblique) is hurt, as Walls has shifted over to be the team's primary second baseman since Lowe went down. The biggest beneficiary from Lowe's absence in terms of lineup placement has probably been Jake Mangum, who hit third twice and fourth once in the last three games before the break. Most figured Mangum would have turned into a pumpkin by now (myself included), but he's slashed .297/.333/.392 in 40 games since coming off the IL. He's an extreme groundball hitter with very little power, but Mangum makes a lot of contact and can run.

Toronto Blue Jays

– In the Blue Jays' last five games when facing a righty, Nathan Lukes has held down the leadoff spot. Like Mangum, Lukes' best asset is probably his contact skills. He boasts a 12 percent walk rate and 12.5 percent strikeout rate this season, and over his final 13 games before the break he got on base at a .452 clip. Lukes has bounced around the outfield evenly, making 19 starts in right field, 18 starts in center field and 16 starts in left field. He could get pushed aside when Daulton Varsho (hamstring) and/or Anthony Santander (shoulder) return, but for now Lukes is occupying a prime spot in the Toronto lineup.

– Bo Bichette was cemented into the Blue Jays' leadoff spot for the first four months of the season, making each of his first 82 starts from the top of the batting order. However, he missed four games after tweaking his knee, and since returning to action, Bichette has settled into more of an RBI spot, batting cleanup in six of the last nine tilts.

Chicago White Sox

– The White Sox summoned Colson Montgomery from Triple-A Charlotte on July 4 and handed him starts in nine of 10 contests heading into the All-Star break. Montgomery has hit seventh or eighth in seven of nine starts but did bat fifth once and sixth once. Also, after starting at shortstop in his first eight tilts, he started at third base in the final game before the break while Chase Meidroth handled shortstop. The left-handed-hitting Montgomery's lone day off came against a lefty, but he was in the lineup the other two times the White Sox faced a southpaw since his promotion.

– After showing signs in May that he might be ready for a breakout, Miguel Vargas has stumbled with a .576 OPS and only two home runs since the beginning of June. He was out of the lineup the Saturday before the break and on Sunday batted seventh, which was the first time since May 1 that he hit lower than cleanup.

Cleveland Guard