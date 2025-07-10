Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather issues expected

Needless to say, this isn't a strong pitching slate overall as nine of the 14 starters are priced below $8k. The obvious choice will be to spend up on Spencer Strider, who is averaging 24.1 DK points across his last five starts and matches up against a boom-or-bust Athletics team that has been held to two runs in three of their last four games.

Logan Allen and Jonathan Cannon are the other two pitchers we've starred in our optimizer. Cannon gets a $1,000 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and is a preferred value option against a Guardians lineup that only has two players with an OPS over .700. Allen is on the mound on the other side of this matchup against a strikeout heavy White Sox squad. Note that Bryan Woo and Taj Bradley rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):