Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
*No weather issues expected
Needless to say, this isn't a strong pitching slate overall as nine of the 14 starters are priced below $8k. The obvious choice will be to spend up on Spencer Strider, who is averaging 24.1 DK points across his last five starts and matches up against a boom-or-bust Athletics team that has been held to two runs in three of their last four games.
Logan Allen and Jonathan Cannon are the other two pitchers we've starred in our optimizer. Cannon gets a $1,000 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and is a preferred value option against a Guardians lineup that only has two players with an OPS over .700. Allen is on the mound on the other side of this matchup against a strikeout heavy White Sox squad. Note that Bryan Woo and Taj Bradley rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Spencer Strider
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Bryan Woo
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Taj Bradley
|3
|4
|5
|2
|Logan Allen
|4
|7
|9
|Michael Soroka
|5
|3
|2
|12
|Patrick Corbin
|6
|6
|8
|1
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|7
|5
|4
|14
|Jonathan Cannon
|8
|9
|10
|8
|Miles Mikolas
|9
|8
|11
|13
|Walker Buehler
|10
|13
|6
|9
|JP Sears
|11
|10
|7
|6
|Marcus Stroman
|12
|14
|13
|4
|Jack Kochanowicz
|13
|12
|12
|10
|Randy Vasquez
|14
|11
|14
|11
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Braves
|6.9
|6
|High
|Angels
|5.3
|11
|High
|Cardinals
|5.3
|4
|Medium
|Rangers
|5.2
|13
|High
|Mariners
|5.1
|7
|High
|Yankees
|4.9
|3
|Medium
|Guardians
|4.8
|14
|Medium
|Red Sox
|4.8
|1
|Low
|Diamondbacks
|4.7
|10
|Medium
|Rays
|4.6
|2
|Medium
|Padres
|4.2
|9
|Low
|Nationals
|4.1
|8
|Medium
|Athletics
|4.1
|5
|Low
|White Sox
|4.1
|12
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Braves vs. LHP Sears (4.97 FIP, 1.7 HR/9). Key pieces: Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, Jurickson Profar, Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna
Mariners vs. RHP Stroman (6.24 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Luke Raley, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez
Rangers vs. RHP Kochanowicz (5.58 FIP, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien, Josh Smith, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia
Angels vs. LHP Corbin (4.34 FIP, 18.3 K%). Key pieces: Jorge Soler, Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, Travis d'Arnaud, Mike Trout
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Adolis Garcia: 2-for-4, 2 HR; .500 BA, 2.500 OPS
- Jarren Duran: 4-for-11, 2 XBH; .364 BA, 1.053 OPS
- Corbin Carroll: 5-for-10, 3 2B; .500 BA, 1.300 OPS
- CJ Abrams: 5-for-13, HR; .385 BA, 1.000 OPS
- Jose Iglesias: 5-for-14, HR; .357 BA, 1.071 OPS
- Travis d'Arnaud: 9-for-20; .450 BA, .900 OPS
- Taylor Ward: 4-for-10, 2B; .400 BA, .955 OPS
- Josh Bell: 10-for-34, 2 HR; .294 BA, .895 OPS
- Marcus Semien: 4-for-10; .400 BA, .800 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.