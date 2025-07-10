Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Thursday, July 10

Ryan Pohle takes a deeper look into team stacks and pitchers for Thursday's MLB slate, including Atlanta's Spencer Strider in a matchup against the Athletics.
July 10, 2025
DFS MLB

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather issues expected

Needless to say, this isn't a strong pitching slate overall as nine of the 14 starters are priced below $8k. The obvious choice will be to spend up on Spencer Strider, who is averaging 24.1 DK points across his last five starts and matches up against a boom-or-bust Athletics team that has been held to two runs in three of their last four games.

Logan Allen and Jonathan Cannon are the other two pitchers we've starred in our optimizer. Cannon gets a $1,000 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and is a preferred value option against a Guardians lineup that only has two players with an OPS over .700. Allen is on the mound on the other side of this matchup against a strikeout heavy White Sox squad. Note that Bryan Woo and Taj Bradley rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Spencer Strider1217
Bryan Woo2135
Taj Bradley3452
Logan Allen479

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Braves6.96High
Angels5.311High
Cardinals5.34Medium
Rangers5.213High
Mariners5.17High
Yankees4.93Medium
Guardians4.814Medium
Red Sox4.81Low
Diamondbacks4.710Medium
Rays4.62Medium
Padres4.29Low
Nationals4.18Medium
Athletics4.15Low
White Sox4.112Low

My primary team stack targets

Braves vs. LHP Sears (4.97 FIP, 1.7 HR/9). Key pieces: Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, Jurickson Profar, Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna

Mariners vs. RHP Stroman (6.24 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Luke Raley, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez

Rangers vs. RHP Kochanowicz (5.58 FIP, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien, Josh Smith, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia

Angels vs. LHP Corbin (4.34 FIP, 18.3 K%). Key pieces: Jorge Soler, Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, Travis d'Arnaud, Mike Trout

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

