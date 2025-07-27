Josh Smith News: Goes deep in win

Smith went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Atlanta.

Smith had gone 0-for-9 with three strikeouts over his previous three games. He stretched Texas' lead to 5-1 with his second-inning homer off Bryce Elder, which was Smith's first long ball since July 5 in San Diego. The utility player is up to a .274/.352/.415 slash line with nine homers, 28 RBI, 52 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 17 doubles and one triple over 93 contests. Smith's playing time has faltered a bit with the Rangers facing lefties in four of their last eight games, but he should be a fairly regular presence in the lineup versus right-handers without being strictly platooned.