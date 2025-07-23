Josh Smith News: Idle against lefty
Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Though he was included in the lineup in Monday's series opener when the Athletics sent southpaw Jacob Lopez to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Smith will take a seat Wednesday while southpaw JP Sears takes the hill for the opposition. With Smith on the bench, Ezequiel Duran will pick up a start at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now