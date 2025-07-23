Menu
Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Though he was included in the lineup in Monday's series opener when the Athletics sent southpaw Jacob Lopez to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Smith will take a seat Wednesday while southpaw JP Sears takes the hill for the opposition. With Smith on the bench, Ezequiel Duran will pick up a start at first base.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
