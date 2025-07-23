Josh Smith News: Moves to DH

Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Smith continues to fill in everywhere for the Rangers. He most recently had a regular gig at third base, but that closed when Josh Jung was called up from Triple-A Round Rock. Besides DH, Smith can get consistent playing time at first base while Jake Burger (quadriceps) is on the 10-day injured list.