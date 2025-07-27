Juan Soto News: Lifts 25th homer

Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Soto gave the Mets a 4-3 lead with his seventh-inning solo shot. The star outfielder has gone just 5-for-33 (.152) with seven walks since the All-Star break, though he has two homers and six RBI over that nine-game span. For the season, he's up to 25 long balls, 62 RBI, 74 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 16 doubles and a .252/.387/.496 slash line.