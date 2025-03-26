Juan Yepez News: Ticketed for Triple-A

The Nationals are expected to option Yepez to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

After producing a .764 OPS in 249 plate appearances with Washington in 2024, Yepez appeared to be in good position to make the Nationals' Opening Day roster entering camp, but he wasn't able to win a spot after slashing .244/.292/.267 over 48 plate appearances in Grapefruit League play. The 27-year-old should be in line for an everyday role with Rochester while likely making starts at first base, designated hitter and in left field.