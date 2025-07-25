Julio Rodriguez News: Homers twice Friday
Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Angels.
Rodriguez has racked up three consecutive multi-hit efforts, and he has three homers in that span. The outfielder is hitting .303 (10-for-33) over eight games since the All-Star break, continuing the consistency he showed prior to the pause in the season. Rodriguez is up to a .256/.315/.430 slash line with 17 homers, 20 stolen bases, 54 RBI, 68 runs scored, 17 doubles and three triples across 103 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now