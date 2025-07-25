Menu
Julio Rodriguez News: Homers twice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Rodriguez has racked up three consecutive multi-hit efforts, and he has three homers in that span. The outfielder is hitting .303 (10-for-33) over eight games since the All-Star break, continuing the consistency he showed prior to the pause in the season. Rodriguez is up to a .256/.315/.430 slash line with 17 homers, 20 stolen bases, 54 RBI, 68 runs scored, 17 doubles and three triples across 103 games.

