Junior Caminero News: Homers in loss

Caminero went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

Caminero contributed to an early Tampa Bay lead with a two-run blast in the first inning. He tacked on an RBI on a fielder's choice in the eighth frame, but the Rays ended up falling short. Caminero is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .393 (11-for-28) with three homers and eight RBI.