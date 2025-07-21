Jurickson Profar News: Swipes base in win

Profar went 0-for-3 with two walks, a steal and a run scored in Monday's 9-5 victory over San Francisco.

Profar notched his first steal of the season when he took second off Giants reliever Camilo Doval in the eighth inning. This marks the 32-year-old's first stolen base since Sept. 22, 2024 when a member of the Padres. Since returning from an 80-game PED suspension in early July, Profar has batted .238 (15-for-63) with three homers, 11 runs scored and eight RBI across 15 games.