Justin Verlander News: Earns first win with Giants

Verlander (1-8) earned the win against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing one hit and five walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings.

Verlander threw just 55 of 98 pitches for strikes and issued five walks for the second time this season, but he battled to earn his first win in 17 starts. It also marked the 42-year-old's first scoreless outing of the year, snapping a three-start stretch in which he allowed 14 runs (12 earned) over 11.2 innings. On the season, he owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 70:33 K:BB across 84.1 frames and lines up for a home matchup with the Pirates next week.