Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

The pitching landscape could change by Thursday's trade deadline.
July 26, 2025
Weekly Pitcher Rankings

I'm not sure which has more staying power: taking a shower with the heat and humidity of a New England summer in an apartment without air conditioning or running rankings with the impending trade deadline. 

With Thursday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline, look for midweek scratches along with some weekend shuffling and scrambling. 

The Reds will be the home team when they square off against Atlanta in the MLB Speedway Classic at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The dimensions line up well with The Great American Ballpark:

 SpeedwayGAB
Left Field Line330328
Left Field Alley384379
Center400404
Right Field Alley375370
Right Field Line330325

There's more to park effects than the distances to the fences, but the venue should help the offense.

Please check back on Sunday night for any scheduling changes reported over the weekend.

Week of July 28 - August 3

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Jacob deGromTEX@LAA, @SEA   
2Framber ValdezHOUWAS, @BOS   
3Dylan CeaseSDNYM, STL3.44 xFIP says don't give up on a turnaround  
4Matthew BoydCHC@MIL, BAL   
5Tyler GlasnowLAD@CINRounding into form  
6Tarik SkubalDET@PHI   
7Cristopher SanchezPHI@CWS, DET   
8Logan GilbertSEATEX   
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@CIN   
10

