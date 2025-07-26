I'm not sure which has more staying power: taking a shower with the heat and humidity of a New England summer in an apartment without air conditioning or running rankings with the impending trade deadline.
With Thursday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline, look for midweek scratches along with some weekend shuffling and scrambling.
The Reds will be the home team when they square off against Atlanta in the MLB Speedway Classic at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The dimensions line up well with The Great American Ballpark:
|Speedway
|GAB
|Left Field Line
|330
|328
|Left Field Alley
|384
|379
|Center
|400
|404
|Right Field Alley
|375
|370
|Right Field Line
|330
|325
There's more to park effects than the distances to the fences, but the venue should help the offense.
Please check back on Sunday night for any scheduling changes reported over the weekend.
Week of July 28 - August 3
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@LAA, @SEA
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|WAS, @BOS
|3
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|NYM, STL
|3.44 xFIP says don't give up on a turnaround
|4
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@MIL, BAL
|5
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@CIN
|Rounding into form
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@PHI
|7
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@CWS, DET
|8
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|TEX
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@CIN
|10
I'm not sure which has more staying power: taking a shower with the heat and humidity of a New England summer in an apartment without air conditioning or running rankings with the impending trade deadline.
With Thursday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline, look for midweek scratches along with some weekend shuffling and scrambling.
The Reds will be the home team when they square off against Atlanta in the MLB Speedway Classic at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The dimensions line up well with The Great American Ballpark:
|Speedway
|GAB
|Left Field Line
|330
|328
|Left Field Alley
|384
|379
|Center
|400
|404
|Right Field Alley
|375
|370
|Right Field Line
|330
|325
There's more to park effects than the distances to the fences, but the venue should help the offense.
Please check back on Sunday night for any scheduling changes reported over the weekend.
Week of July 28 - August 3
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@LAA, @SEA
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|WAS, @BOS
|3
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|NYM, STL
|3.44 xFIP says don't give up on a turnaround
|4
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@MIL, BAL
|5
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@CIN
|Rounding into form
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@PHI
|7
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@CWS, DET
|8
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|TEX
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@CIN
|10
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@COL
|11
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|DET
|12
|Max Fried
|NYY
|TB, @MIA
|In a rut, but appears to be over the blister issue
|13
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|HOU
|14
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@SF, @COL
|Could be traded before the weekend start in Coors
|15
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|NYM
|16
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@LAA
|17
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@MIA
|18
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@NYY, LAD
|Back to full-fledged starter
|19
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CLE
|Last start with the Twins?
|20
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@KC
|21
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@BAL, KC
|22
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@STL, NYY
|2.47 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over his last 69 1/3 IP with 72 K
|23
|David Peterson
|NYM
|SF
|24