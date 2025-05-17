Kenley Jansen News: Secures four-out save

Jansen allowed a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 11-9 win over the Dodgers. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Jansen has covered 2.1 scoreless innings versus one of his old teams in this weekend's series. He got through this outing with 16 pitches (13 strikes) while earning his first save since May 3. It's been a bumpy month for the veteran closer, but he's taking care of business in save situations. On the year, he has a 5.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings, but he's been scored on only in non-save outings while converting all eight of his save chances.