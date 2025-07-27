Kenley Jansen News: Strikes out two for save

Jansen struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Jansen sat down Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor on a combined 10 pitches (nine strikes) to earn his 18th save of the year. That extends Jansen's scoreless streak to nine innings spanning all of July, during which he's racked up 11 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and no walks. He's at a 3.11 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 37.2 innings this season.