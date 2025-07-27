Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Kenley Jansen headshot

Kenley Jansen News: Strikes out two for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Jansen struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Jansen sat down Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor on a combined 10 pitches (nine strikes) to earn his 18th save of the year. That extends Jansen's scoreless streak to nine innings spanning all of July, during which he's racked up 11 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and no walks. He's at a 3.11 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 37.2 innings this season.

Kenley Jansen
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now