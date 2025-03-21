Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Kenta Maeda headshot

Kenta Maeda Injury: Relief role on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that Maeda (illness) will begin the season working out of the bullpen, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Maeda has been dealing with an illness this week, but there's been no indication it will affect his availability for the start of the season. The right-hander had a 19:1 K:BB across 12.2 innings during spring training, but he served up four home runs and eight earned runs overall. Maeda should serve as a long reliever and potential spot starter when the Tigers deal with rotation injuries.

Kenta Maeda
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now