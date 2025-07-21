Kevin Gausman News: Fans eight in seventh win

Gausman (7-7) recorded the win Monday against the Yankees, giving up one run on four hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Gausman threw at least five innings in his fifth straight start, and he also racked up at least eight punchouts for the fifth time this season. Monday represented the sixth instance of the year where the veteran right-hander hurled at least six innings while yielding one run or fewer as well. Gausman owns a respectable 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 112:36 K:BB across 116.2 innings, and he's next set to face a difficult task this weekend against the first-place Tigers in Detroit.