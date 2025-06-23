Kodai Senga Injury: Playing catch off mound Monday

Senga (hamstring) is scheduled to play catch off a mound Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's not a bullpen session, but Senga has done his best to keep his arm in shape as he recovers from a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. Senga is slated to be re-evaluated Friday, but the expectation is that he won't be ready to rejoin the Mets' rotation until after the All-Star break.