Kris Bryant News: Worked on core, flexibility

Bryant's offseason workouts focused on core strength and flexibility in the hope that it will help keep him healthy in 2025, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies also plan to use Bryant in the designated hitter slot at home in order to limit his exposure to the difficult environment and spacious right field. Bryant -- who will be used some in right field on the road -- has played just 159 games over three seasons for the Rockies, largely due to back and foot issues. He is entering spring training healthy.