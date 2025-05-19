Kris Bubic News: Carries no-no into sixth
Bubic (5-2) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings to earn the win Monday over the Giants.
Bubic carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but he lost it with two outs in that frame when he gave up a single to Wilmer Flores. He was still able to keep the Giants off balance throughout the start, which was Bubic's fourth scoreless outing in his last six starts. The left-hander has dazzled this season with a 1.47 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 61:18 K:BB across 61.1 innings in his return to a starting role after featuring as a reliever in 2024 following his Tommy John surgery in 2023. Bubic's next start is projected to be at Minnesota over the weekend.
