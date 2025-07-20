Take advantage of the home matchup against the White Sox by getting a few Pirates on your Sunday FanDuel MLB DFS lineups.

We're closing in on August and the trade deadline. There's still some time before that, and Sunday's slate brings us 12 MLB games for DFS purposes. With a first pitch of 1:35 p.m. EDT, here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Ranger Suarez, PHI vs. LAA ($10,500): Suarez made his first start of the season on May 4, and it was a disaster. Since then, everything has been great with the lefty posting a 1.46 ERA from 12 appearances. The Angels are decidedly average for runs scored, and I'm not expecting them to do a lot against an above-average pitcher like Suarez.

Kris Bubic, KAN at MIA ($9,500): Bubic was performing slightly worse before the break, yet still held a 2.48 ERA overall. Not only that, but his road mark is 2.13. Miami is out of the bottom-10 in offense, though still below-average. The Marlins' best hitters are lefties like Bubic, which means he should be able to neutralize them.

Andrew Heaney, PIT vs. CWS ($8,400): I grant you Heaney is 34 with a career 4.47 ERA. I'll also mention he's struggled to a 6.45 on the road this year. However, Heaney's home number is 2.53. That wouldn't be enough for me to trust him in every matchup, but the White Sox are one of the few teams as poor offensively as the Pirates. In fact, they're 29th in OPS.

Top Targets

It didn't take long for James Wood ($4,000) to establish himself as an MLB star. This season, he's hit .273 with 24 homers and 13 stolen bases. Even in his rookie campaign, Wood recorded an .858 OPS against righties. Nick Pivetta comes in with a 2.88 ERA, though has never finished a campaign under 4.00. You can fully thank his new home park in San Diego while the 4.09 on the road is more in line with previous stats.

You want an Atlanta lefty against Marcus Stroman, and Matt Olson ($3,700) is decidedly the best available left-handed hitter with an .840 OPS versus righties, an .841 at home, and an .827 the last three weeks. Why target Stroman? He's produced a 4.63 ERA since joining the Yankees while righties have hit just below .300 against.

Bargain Bats

Though Angel Martinez ($2,800) wasn't necessarily expected to earn a regular role with the Guardians, he's now made 81 appearances. He's also recorded eight home runs and six stolen bases. And while Martinez is a switch-hitter, he has an .865 OPS versus lefties. In his first year with the Athletics, Jeffrey Springs has slumped to a 4.82 FIP while his K/9 rate has plummeted to 7.04.

We now have twice as much Max Muncy ($2,600) in MLB! The Athletics' version posted an .880 OPS at Triple-A the last two seasons as a middle infielder. Things haven't gone great for him in the bigs, yet he's still managed nine homers through 57 games. Gavin Williams enters with a 4.81 FIP and 1.67 K/BB rate while his fellow righties have gone .302 against.

Stacks to Consider

Pirates vs. White Sox (Aaron Civale): Oneil Cruz ($3,600), Tommy Pham ($2,700), Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($2,600)

Yes, I'm stacking Pirates. Last season between two teams, Civale had a 4.69 FIP and 1.62 HR/9 rate. This year - again pitching for two clubs - he's at a 5.60 and 1.71 while holding a 6.15 K/9 rate. Given that, I'm down to stack three Pittsburgh bats.

Cruz has already set a personal-best with 30 stolen bases to go with 16 home runs and an .829 OPS versus righties - who are easier to steal on - and an .842 at home. Pham is a switch-hitter with four homers and three steals in 68 games. He's also been in form having posted a .973 OPS the last three weeks. Kiner-Falefa has batted .294 against his fellow righties with 11 of his 12 swipes coming against them. And in 2025, righties have averaged .300 against Civale.

Twins at Rockies (German Marquez): Byron Buxton ($4,600), Matt Wallner ($3,300), Kody Clemens ($3,000)

I simply went searching for the Twins with the most power potential. Sunday's matchup is at Coors Field. Marquez has produced a 4.88 ERA the last five seasons, and this year his K/9 rate is down to 6.70. Lefties have also hit .310 against while righties have gone .303. Big bats at Coors work against Marquez, regardless of their handedness.

Buxton boasts remarkable power as he's slugged .487 over his career and .552 the last two campaigns. He's been on fire with a 1.087 OPS across three weeks. Since 2023, Wallner has slugged .519 against righties. While he's also usually better at home, I'm making an exception for Coors Field. Clemens has slugged .519 with 12 home runs. He struggles facing his fellow lefties, yet has slugged .537 versus righties this year with all 12 of his long balls coming in those matchups.

