Kutter Crawford Injury: Rehab assignment coming

Crawford (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, MLB.com reports.

Crawford, who threw a four-inning live batting practice session Saturday, will move on to a multi-start rehab assignment. He could be back by mid-June -- with Tanner Houck (elbow) right behind him -- at which point the Red Sox will have some decisions to make. Existing rotation members, Brayan Bello (6.11 ERA in last four starts) and Lucas Giolito (4.78 in six starts), may be in danger of losing jobs. Additionally, Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins are pitching well.