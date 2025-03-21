Kyle Farmer News: In line for second base job

Farmer is expected to handle the bulk of the second-base reps for the Rockies while Thairo Estrada (wrist) is sidelined, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Estrada will miss 4-to-8 weeks after being diagnosed with a fractured right wrist, so Farmer will be given a lengthy look. The 34-year-old slashed only .214/.293/.353 last season with the Twins, but he could be relevant in deeper leagues while playing half his games at Coors Field.