Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Farmer headshot

Kyle Farmer News: In line for second base job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Farmer is expected to handle the bulk of the second-base reps for the Rockies while Thairo Estrada (wrist) is sidelined, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Estrada will miss 4-to-8 weeks after being diagnosed with a fractured right wrist, so Farmer will be given a lengthy look. The 34-year-old slashed only .214/.293/.353 last season with the Twins, but he could be relevant in deeper leagues while playing half his games at Coors Field.

Kyle Farmer
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now