Hendricks gave up at least one hit in every inning except his last but managed to limit the damage by holding Houston to just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, with the one hit coming on Jesus Sanchez's third-inning RBI infield single. The outing was a much-needed rebound for the veteran, who had surrendered 16 earned runs over 18.2 innings across his previous four starts entering Saturday. The right-hander will take his 4.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 89:37 K:BB into his next scheduled start against Kansas City, a potentially favorable streaming spot, with the Royals sitting near the bottom of the league in production against righties.