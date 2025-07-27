Kyle Hendricks News: Sharp in win over Mariners

Hendricks (6-7) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over six-plus innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Hendricks was efficient, throwing 48 of 71 pitches for strikes. His last offering was taken out by Cal Raleigh to lead off the seventh inning, which ended Hendricks' start, but it was still a good performance from the veteran right-hander after he had allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over his previous three starts spanning 13.2 innings. He also came away with his first win since June 17 versus the Yankees. On the year, Hendricks has a 4.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 70:26 K:BB through 106.2 innings across 20 starts. He is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the White Sox.