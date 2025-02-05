Kyle McCann News: Outrighted to Triple-A
McCann cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Las Vegas, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
After spending all of last season in the big leagues as Shea Langeliers' backup, McCann will now be relegated to minor-league depth in favor of Jhonny Pereda. McCann's last Triple-A season saw him slash .270/.351/.474 with 17 homers and 57 RBI, and he could earn his way back into the majors with similar production in 2025.
