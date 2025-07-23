Menu
Kyle Tucker Injury: Banged up, should play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 10:58am

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Tucker is "banged up" after fouling a ball off his right knee in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals, but he's expected to be back in the lineup Friday versus the White Sox after sitting out Wednesday's series finale versus Kansas City, Zoe Grossman of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Despite being slowed by the knee issue, Tucker played a full nine innings in right field Tuesday night, finishing 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, his 23rd stolen base of the season and a run scored. He'll be getting some maintenance for Wednesday's afternoon contest, and his absence from the lineup coupled with a team off day Thursday should provide sufficient healing time for Tucker in advance of the weekend series with the White Sox. Seiya Suzuki will spell Tucker in right field Wednesday.

