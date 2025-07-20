Kyle Tucker News: Goes deep in win Saturday

Tucker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

After Michael Busch started the game for Chicago with his 20th home run of the season, Tucker went deep a batter later, giving him 18 long balls. The talented outfielder had been in a bit of a power slump, as this was his first home run since June 28, and he's batted just .222 with a .632 OPS in 15 games following that last homer. Despite the dip in production, Tucker is still batting .281 overall with a robust .889 OPS, and he's also swiped 22 bases to give him well-rounded fantasy value.