Kyle Tucker News: Swipes third bag

Tucker went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Tucker scored on an error in the fifth inning and added a steal in the seventh. Friday also marked his third consecutive game with multiple walks. The 28-year-old has been an immediate difference maker for the Cubs, hitting .308 with four home runs, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and three steals across his first 49 plate appearances with the club.