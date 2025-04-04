Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Tucker headshot

Kyle Tucker News: Swipes third bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Tucker went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Tucker scored on an error in the fifth inning and added a steal in the seventh. Friday also marked his third consecutive game with multiple walks. The 28-year-old has been an immediate difference maker for the Cubs, hitting .308 with four home runs, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and three steals across his first 49 plate appearances with the club.

Kyle Tucker
Chicago Cubs
