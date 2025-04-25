Kyren Paris News: Sitting amid slump

Paris is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Paris is hitless with 12 strikeouts in his past seven games and will get a day to regroup Friday. The 23-year-old still has an .874 OPS for the season since he clubbed five homers in his first 12 contests, but his offensive performance has fallen off drastically over the past couple weeks. Tim Anderson is starting at the keystone and batting ninth in Friday's series opener.