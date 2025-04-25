Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Kyren Paris headshot

Kyren Paris News: Sitting amid slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Paris is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Paris is hitless with 12 strikeouts in his past seven games and will get a day to regroup Friday. The 23-year-old still has an .874 OPS for the season since he clubbed five homers in his first 12 contests, but his offensive performance has fallen off drastically over the past couple weeks. Tim Anderson is starting at the keystone and batting ninth in Friday's series opener.

Kyren Paris
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now