Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 24, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are the only squads on seven games with everyone else scheduled for six. It's a busy holiday Monday with a dozen Memorial Day matchups, but there are only eight going on Thursday.

The Cubs host six contests, including three against the subpar Rockies rotation, so their league-leading runs-per-game should prosper more than usual.

Please check back late Sunday/early Monday for the addition of the Individual Hitter Rankings.

Week of May 26 - June 1

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ6246083819410199104989797
ATL624331051069310095103989697
BAL60660127851001031041041039999
BOS6060610610410510210095979696
CHC633609899115107107137106106106
CHW6060611189869997110979494
CIN6240692896410010584929493
CLE60660109105104

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZHeaney LBurrows RSkenes R Irvin RSoroka RParker L
ATH @Brown R@McCullers Jr. R@Berrios R@Bassitt R@Gausman R@Francis R
ATL @Suarez L@Wheeler R@Sanchez LGiolito RDobbins RBuehler R
BALFedde RPallante RMikolas R Cannon RMartin RHouser R
BOS@Patrick R@Civale R@Peralta R @Holmes R@Schwellenbach R@Strider R
CHCPalmquist LMarquez RGordon R Abbott LLodolo LMartinez R
CHW@Holmes R@Megill R@Canning R @Eflin R@Kremer R@Sugano R
CIN@Lorenzen R@Lynch L@Cameron L @Rea R@Brown R@Taillon R
CLEYamamoto RMay RSauer R Soriano RHendricks RKochanowicz R
COL@Taillon R@Horton R@Boyd L @Peterson L@Senga R@Holmes R
DETBirdsong RWebb RRoupp R @Wacha R@Bubic L@Lorenzen R
HOU Sears LSeverino RBaz RPepiot RLittell RBradley R
KCMartinez RSinger RGreene R Mize RSkubal LMontero R
LAAYarbrough LRodon LSchmidt R @Ortiz R@Allen L@Williams R
LAD@Williams R@Bibee R@Cecconi R Fried LWarren RYarbrough L
MIA@Vasquez R@Darvish R@Pivetta R Harrison LRay LBirdsong R
MILCrochet LNewcomb LBello R @Nola R@Luzardo L@Suarez L
MIN@Littell R@Bradley R@Rasmussen R @Woo R@Castillo R@Gilbert R
NYMHouser RSmith RBurke R Freeland LSenzatela RPalmquist L
NYY@Kochanowicz R@Anderson L@Kikuchi L @Kershaw L@Gonsolin R@Knack R
PHI Strider RSmith-Shawver RSale LPriester RHenderson RQuintana L
PIT@Nelson R@Burnes R@Gallen R @King R@Cease R@Vasquez R
SDWeathers LMeyer RAlcantara R Keller RFalter LHeaney L
SEA Parker LWilliams RGore LMatthews ROber RRyan R
SF@Montero R@Flaherty R@Jobe R @Quantrill R@Cabrera R@Weathers L
STL@Sugano R@Morton R@Povich L @Leiter R@Corbin L@deGrom R
TBRyan RPaddack RLopez R@Gusto R@Valdez L@Gordon L@Brown R
TEXGausman RFrancis RLauer L Liberatore LGray RFedde R
TOR@deGrom R@Eovaldi R@Mahle RLopez LSprings LHoglund RSears L
WSH @Evans R@Kirby R@Miller R@Kelly R@Pfaadt R@Rodriguez L

