Lake Bachar News: Nabs third hold

Bachar walked one in a scoreless inning of relief Friday to record his third hold of the season in a 7-4 loss to the Nationals.

The 29-year-old righty continues to have trouble finding the plate consistently -- he's got a 7:6 K:BB through nine innings this season -- but Bachar has mostly avoided paying for it, posting a 2.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. He's appeared in seven of the Marlins' first 13 games, and the team's bullpen is enough of a mess that Bachar could work his way into the high-leverage mix despite stuff that would be a better fit in a middle-relief role.