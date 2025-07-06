The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Nestor Cortes, Brewers: Cortes, diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain and placed on the injured list on Apr. 6, pitched three shutout innings Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville during his first rehab start. He threw 25 of 37 pitches for strikes while allowing one hit and striking out four without a walk. Cortes will likely need two or three more outings to get stretched out and could rejoin the Milwaukee rotation just after the All-Star break. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped early injury bid)

Justin Hagenman, Mets: Hagenman started Friday for the Mets and gave up four runs on five hits while fanning five through 4.1 innings against the Yankees. Before being recalled on Thursday, he had been making regular turns in the Triple-A Syracuse rotation while posting a 6.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 46:9 K:BB across 42 frames. Hagenman's first two MLB appearances came in relief and he may have done enough to warrant another start this week. But that may be it as Sean Manaea (oblique/elbow) and Kodai Senga (hamstring) are both nearing returns. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Janson Junk, Marlins: Junk has endured a couple stumbles since joining the Marlins' staff in late May, yet he's made a solid case to stick in the rotation as either a traditional starter or bulk reliever having recorded a 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and eye-popping 33:2 K:BB over 37.1 innings in eight appearances (three starts). He did well at Triple-A Jacksonville prior to being called up in late May, providing some hope this current stretch is sustainable. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Stephen Kolek, Padres: Kolek had a decent May, but raised his game in June. When first promoted as the fifth starter, he produced a 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB over 30.2 innings (five starts). Kolek wrapped up June with a respectable 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 32 total frames. He didn't open this month well conceding six runs on nine hits and a walk through 5.1 innings on Saturday. Despite that poor effort, Kolek is locked into the back end of the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (if not rostered)

Nolan McLean/Brandon Sproat, Mets: McLean and Sproat may be next in line if the Mets require a long-term starter. I say long-term as GM David Stearns prefers not to call up prospects for only a spot start. McLean, drafted 2023 in the third round as a two-way player, has thrived since concentrating solely on pitching having steadily moved the ladder to notch a 2.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 55:23 K:BB through 10 starts and 54.2 innings since being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse in May. Sproat, who's seen his prospect shine dim, is coming off back-to-back strong starts for Syracuse as he's only surrendered four hits with four walks while striking out 14 in 11 scoreless innings. That has opened some eyes in the organization while putting him back on the radar. McLean - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid); Sproat - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Andrew Painter, Phillies: We are now in July, which is when Philly said Painter would be considered for a promotion. He hasn't been elite at Triple-A Lehigh Valley with a 4.57 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 10 starts, yet does boast a 52:19 K:BB from 45.1 innings. Painter is completely healthy - which is the bigger key - and may just be working on a few things rather than being worried about production. He's up to 56.2 frames overall and will likely have his workload capped. Painter proved his stuff was back in the Arizona Fall League by using all four of his plus pitches with a four-seam fastball up to 99 and averaging 97. He'll slot into the rotation once promoted. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped stash candidate bid)

Emmet Sheehan, Dodgers: Sheehan, recovering from May 2024 Tommy John surgery, was recalled to start Sunday against the Astros. He made a spot start on June 18, then was somewhat surprisingly sent down. Sheehan pitched like he had a chip on his shoulder by fanning 13 through six perfect innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but stumbled on Tuesday as he gave up four runs over 2.1 frames. Despite that rough start, he got the nod Sunday. Sheehan has produced a combined 23.2 innings between both levels and could remain in the rotation short-term. Once the Dodgers' rotation gets healthy, he may end up back in the minors. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid)

Taijuan Walker, Phillies: Walker will reenter the Phillies' starting rotation Tuesday against the Giants while replacing Mick Abel, who was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The veteran right-hander worked as a starter in Philly earlier the year, yet has spent the last month in the bullpen and has looked decent in both roles with a 3.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB across 54.1 innings. This may only be a spot start for Walker with the All-Star break approaching. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Woodruff, first recovering from right shoulder surgery and then a tweaked right ankle, was close to returning when he was hit on the right elbow with a comeback on Jun. 3. He progressed to make one more rehab appearance last Sunday where he threw 80 pitches through 3.2 frames while sitting around 93 MPH with his fastball. Woodruff returned from the IL to make his first start since Sep. 2023 on Sunday against the Marlins. He should have no limitations and slot into the second or third spot in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped injury return bid, up even more if a believer)

RELIEF PITCHER

Lake Bachar, Marlins: Bachar notched his first career save on Saturday. Calvin Faucher and Ronny Henriquez pitched the seventh and eighth innings of a 2-2 game before Bachar was called upon to close it out. The right-hander bounced around the minors for almost a decade before briefly appearing in the bigs last season and has been a reliable bullpen option for Miami this year with a 3.29 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB in 41 innings - with no runs allowed across the last 11.1. Bachar isn't likely to receive regular save chances, though could get the occasional opportunity when the club's top arms have already been used or are unavailable. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Chris Flexen, Cubs: Flexen has been solid out of the Cubs bullpen as a long reliever with a 0.62 ERA and 0.83 WHIP along with a perfect 5-0 record across 29 innings as of Friday. The only "negative" was Flexen only had 15 strikeouts, but his other stellar numbers more than make up for it. He made 16 or more starts in the big leagues during each of the last four seasons, yet has worked solely in relief so far and was a candidate to see